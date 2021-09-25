RED (RED) Market Capitalization Tops $571,673.86

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RED has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $571,673.86 and approximately $4,005.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.60 or 0.00357157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000705 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000587 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

