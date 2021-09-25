ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $71.23 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $71.23 million and $56,038.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,335.28 or 0.99998019 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00089974 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.79 or 0.00764817 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.30 or 0.00378627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.12 or 0.00267196 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005257 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002187 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004415 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

