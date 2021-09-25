RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $54.06 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0412 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $54.06 million and $748,559.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00254866 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00125242 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.12 or 0.00155708 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002584 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

