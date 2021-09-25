RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.41 Million

Analysts expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) to announce $23.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.81 million. RedHill Biopharma posted sales of $20.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year sales of $90.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.90 million to $92.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $125.68 million, with estimates ranging from $121.16 million to $130.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RedHill Biopharma.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 303.29% and a negative net margin of 112.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

NASDAQ RDHL opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.