Refereum (RFR) Trading Down 16.2% Over Last Week

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $60.99 million and approximately $19.49 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00053019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00121311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00043134 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

