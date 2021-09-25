Refinable Market Capitalization Reaches $7.92 Million (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Refinable has a total market cap of $7.92 million and approximately $819,654.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 31% against the dollar. One Refinable coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00067970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00105054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00137305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,448.42 or 0.99702734 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.58 or 0.06728307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.38 or 0.00754862 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars.

