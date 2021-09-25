Regentatlantic Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,553,000 after purchasing an additional 866,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842,622 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth about $254,589,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.54.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. On average, analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

VIAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

