Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Position Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 196.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,214,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 805,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.13% of Regions Financial worth $24,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 52,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 317,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 52,730 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $20.65 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.