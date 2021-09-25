Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Position Lessened by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $70,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $103,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $102,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 550.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $110.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.23. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.96 and a 52 week high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.73%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

