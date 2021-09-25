renDOGE (RENDOGE) Achieves Market Cap of $588,817.60

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular exchanges. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $588,817.60 and approximately $32,178.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00070463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00105942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00141612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,717.68 or 0.99979525 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.76 or 0.06732975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.72 or 0.00762346 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.