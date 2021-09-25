Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Replimune Group worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REPL. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Replimune Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,655,000 after buying an additional 41,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

REPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $960,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $153,502.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,350,158. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $32.26 on Friday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a current ratio of 30.87.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

