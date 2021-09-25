REPO Trading 28.1% Lower This Week (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One REPO coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a total market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, REPO has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00069655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00105700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00140121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,510.82 or 1.00114065 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.97 or 0.06749421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.85 or 0.00757973 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.