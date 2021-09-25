Request Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One Request coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $186.05 million and $16.43 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00054627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00123682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00044270 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The official website for Request is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

