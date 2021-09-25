Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,859,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 339,692 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 2.35% of Resolute Forest Products worth $22,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 160.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 449.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 50,847 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 125.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RFP opened at $11.96 on Friday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $946.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 42.45%.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

