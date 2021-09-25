Reviewing Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) & Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN)

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

This table compares Entrée Resources and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -76.16% Excellon Resources -30.67% -14.53% -9.86%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Entrée Resources and Excellon Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entrée Resources presently has a consensus price target of $1.10, suggesting a potential upside of 39.24%. Given Entrée Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of Excellon Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entrée Resources and Excellon Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$6.00 million N/A N/A Excellon Resources $26.20 million 1.66 -$16.02 million ($0.25) -5.31

Entrée Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Excellon Resources.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.