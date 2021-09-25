Reviewing SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) and Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI)

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vine Energy and SilverBow Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vine Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SilverBow Resources $177.39 million 1.60 -$309.38 million $20.30 1.09

Vine Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SilverBow Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vine Energy and SilverBow Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vine Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71 SilverBow Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vine Energy currently has a consensus target price of $17.21, indicating a potential upside of 9.65%. SilverBow Resources has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.01%. Given SilverBow Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Vine Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Vine Energy and SilverBow Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vine Energy N/A N/A N/A SilverBow Resources 4.25% 47.32% 7.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.3% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Vine Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc., an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

