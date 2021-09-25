Reviewing Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) and Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) and Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andritz has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and Andritz’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Andritz $7.65 billion 0.76 $236.59 million $0.48 23.23

Andritz has higher revenue and earnings than Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni.

Dividends

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Andritz pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Andritz pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and Andritz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni N/A N/A N/A Andritz 3.96% 20.90% 3.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and Andritz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni 1 4 3 0 2.25 Andritz 0 1 3 0 2.75

Summary

Andritz beats Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue. The ME segment supplies technologies, plants, and digital solutions in metal forming. The HY segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps, and hydropower equipment. The SE segment focuses in mechanical and thermal technologies as well as services and the related automation solutions for solid/liquid separation, serving the chemical, environmental, food, mining, and minerals industries. The company was founded by Josef Körösi in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.