Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $883.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to post $883.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $876.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $897.50 million. Reynolds Consumer Products reported sales of $823.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year sales of $3.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REYN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $27.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

In related news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares in the company, valued at $21,965.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,430.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

