RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $985.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect RH (NYSE:RH) to post sales of $985.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $963.07 million. RH posted sales of $844.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on RH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, boosted their target price on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.33.

RH opened at $686.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a 12 month low of $330.64 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $687.36 and a 200 day moving average of $649.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 576.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,109,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RH by 48.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,688,000 after buying an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, black and white Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of RH by 74.3% during the second quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,221,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

