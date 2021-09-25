Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RYTM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $652.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

