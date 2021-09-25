RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Hits $0.0460 on Major Exchanges

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $13.28 million and approximately $8.47 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for $0.0460 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00055930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00124904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00043319 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 288,500,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

