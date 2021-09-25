Ripio Credit Network 1-Day Volume Tops $56,195.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $12.24 million and $56,195.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00108948 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00024806 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

