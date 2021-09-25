Rocket Pool (RPL) One Day Volume Tops $926,970.00

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $315.22 million and $926,970.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be purchased for about $30.66 or 0.00071777 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00054112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00121507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00043396 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

RPL is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

