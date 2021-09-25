Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Roku by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $321.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.89. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.63 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $25,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $203,888,131 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.58.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.