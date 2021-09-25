ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $847,855.00

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $9.34 million and $847,855.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00021051 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00391328 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001116 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000667 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,064,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

