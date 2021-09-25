Router Protocol Hits Market Cap of $20.98 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $20.98 million and $817,950.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.95 or 0.00007006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00068223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00101768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00133767 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,038.12 or 0.99949962 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.50 or 0.06665617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.76 or 0.00757890 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,120,223 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

