RSK Infrastructure Framework Market Capitalization Tops $156.28 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $156.28 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00068687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00103233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00134134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,068.12 or 0.99435053 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,845.26 or 0.06725240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.79 or 0.00758251 BTC.

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework was first traded on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 775,166,675 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

