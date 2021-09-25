Rune Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Rune has a market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $32,922.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can now be bought for about $235.90 or 0.00551539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rune has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00073630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00108464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $63.37 or 0.00148230 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,892.67 or 1.00326000 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,912.99 or 0.06813481 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.81 or 0.00780773 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

