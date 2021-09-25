Rune (RUNE) One Day Volume Hits $14,856.00

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Rune coin can currently be bought for approximately $226.69 or 0.00535350 BTC on popular exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $14,856.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rune has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00068248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00104321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00134989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,316.44 or 0.99933245 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,849.88 or 0.06730186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.43 or 0.00754357 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.