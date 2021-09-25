RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Has $32.08 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 24.1% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Apple by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 299,247 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 83,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.37 and its 200-day moving average is $136.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

