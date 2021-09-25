S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on SCPPF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of S4 Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

OTCMKTS:SCPPF opened at $11.09 on Friday. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

