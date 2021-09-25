Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.74

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.74 and traded as low as C$1.44. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 143,213 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on SBB. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.55 price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.63.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$504.70 million and a PE ratio of -90.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.