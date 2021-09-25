SAFE DEAL Tops One Day Trading Volume of $228,819.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $228,819.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for $2.13 or 0.00005071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00068223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00101768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00133767 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,038.12 or 0.99949962 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.50 or 0.06665617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.76 or 0.00757890 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 1,325,565 coins and its circulating supply is 856,568 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

