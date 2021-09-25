SafePal One Day Trading Volume Tops $18.73 Million (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 25th. SafePal has a total market capitalization of $98.83 million and approximately $18.73 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafePal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafePal has traded down 22.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SafePal

SFP is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

Buying and Selling SafePal

