Sagil Capital LLP Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sagil Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 8.2% of Sagil Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 30,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 191,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,781,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,662,229. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.06. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

