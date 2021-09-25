Sagil Capital LLP Has $5.78 Million Stake in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Sagil Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 711,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,798 shares during the quarter. Vasta Platform makes up approximately 4.0% of Sagil Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sagil Capital LLP owned 0.86% of Vasta Platform worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSTA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Vasta Platform in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,331,000. Ronit Capital LLP raised its holdings in Vasta Platform by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 845,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 528,263 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its holdings in Vasta Platform by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,685,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 308,966 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Vasta Platform during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vasta Platform by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,885,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 177,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vasta Platform has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 22,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,859. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $405.93 million, a PE ratio of -44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Vasta Platform Limited has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $16.24.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

