Sagil Capital LLP Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Sagil Capital LLP cut its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Vale comprises 4.7% of Sagil Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings in Vale were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vale by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Vale by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Vale by 336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.49. 35,663,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,124,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. Research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.684 per share. This represents a yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VALE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.66.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.