Sagil Capital LLP Invests $4.45 Million in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 615,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,000. Enel Américas makes up approximately 3.1% of Sagil Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enel Américas by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,583,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,013,401 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enel Américas by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,637,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 851,652 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Enel Américas by 451.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 926,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 758,600 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,815,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,392,000. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

ENIA traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,285. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.10. Enel Américas S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Enel Américas had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Enel Américas Profile

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.