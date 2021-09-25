Sagil Capital LLP Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 242,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima comprises about 1.1% of Sagil Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sagil Capital LLP owned 0.20% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 316,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 60.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 89,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

NYSE LOMA traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. 205,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,888. The firm has a market cap of $822.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.88 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

