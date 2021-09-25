Sagil Capital LLP Makes New $5.31 Million Investment in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 301,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,000. Patria Investments comprises approximately 3.6% of Sagil Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sagil Capital LLP owned 0.58% of Patria Investments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000.

PAX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.04. 139,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,455. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24. Patria Investments Limited has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.82 million and a PE ratio of 32.77.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patria Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

