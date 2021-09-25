Sagil Capital LLP Makes New Investment in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,000. Embraer comprises about 2.1% of Sagil Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sagil Capital LLP owned 0.11% of Embraer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 72,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Embraer by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $764,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,735,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Embraer by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Embraer alerts:

Shares of ERJ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,261,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,881. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $18.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ERJ shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 target price on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.