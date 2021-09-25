Sagil Capital LLP Sells 12,488 Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Sagil Capital LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,488 shares during the period. Intercorp Financial Services makes up 1.0% of Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sagil Capital LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Intercorp Financial Services worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after buying an additional 113,985 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 18,236.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,163,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,938 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 62.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Banco Santander upgraded Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

IFS stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 22,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,249. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 5.58. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $35.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $412.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

