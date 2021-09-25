Sagil Capital LLP Sells 1,450,000 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Sagil Capital LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,450,000 shares during the period. Banco Bradesco makes up 8.1% of Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $11,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 17,485 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 24,851,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,290,348. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 8.11%.

BBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

