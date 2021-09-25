Sagil Capital LLP Trims Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Sagil Capital LLP decreased its stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 876,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,509 shares during the period. Adecoagro comprises about 6.1% of Sagil Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sagil Capital LLP owned about 0.75% of Adecoagro worth $8,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the first quarter worth about $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the second quarter worth about $109,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adecoagro stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 576,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,838. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.31. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $289.77 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 10.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGRO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

