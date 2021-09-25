salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cowen

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $325.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s current price.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.78.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM traded up $7.77 on Friday, hitting $285.63. The company had a trading volume of 13,368,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,469,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $286.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total value of $4,904,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total transaction of $203,333.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 786,605 shares of company stock valued at $198,242,927. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $769,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,096 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,342 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.