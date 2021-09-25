salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cowen

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $325.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s current price.
CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.78.
CRM traded up $7.77 on Friday, hitting $285.63. The company had a trading volume of 13,368,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,469,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $286.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.
In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total value of $4,904,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total transaction of $203,333.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 786,605 shares of company stock valued at $198,242,927. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $769,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,096 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,342 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
