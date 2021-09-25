Savix (SVX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,043.00

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. Savix has a total market capitalization of $309,979.28 and $7,043.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Savix has traded 22% lower against the dollar. One Savix coin can now be bought for about $4.69 or 0.00011079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00057186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00125911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011731 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00042775 BTC.

About Savix

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 119,924 coins and its circulating supply is 66,087 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

