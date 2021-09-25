Scala 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,705.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scala has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a market cap of $2.56 million and $1,705.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00070847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00106175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00141449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,638.58 or 0.99785931 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,880.78 or 0.06741821 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.55 or 0.00764208 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

