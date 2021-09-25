Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Million

Analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to post sales of $4.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $4.60 million. Scholar Rock posted sales of $3.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $17.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $18.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.70 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $18.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 11.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 292.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after buying an additional 582,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.13. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average is $35.88.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.