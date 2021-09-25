Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,010,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 515,991 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.05% of Scientific Games worth $78,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 1,573.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,518 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,564,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,245,000 after purchasing an additional 799,700 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 390.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 491,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 390,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,763,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,521,000 after purchasing an additional 387,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,865,000 after purchasing an additional 315,072 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $81.28 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $82.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 2.06.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.90.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

