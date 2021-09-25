ScPrime (SCP) Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.0595 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $1,184.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002211 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00070799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00053836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00106087 BTC.

About ScPrime

SCP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,703,271 coins and its circulating supply is 38,019,660 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.